Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 5:55PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ058-059-064-065-069>072-120000-

Dodge-Walworth-Rock-Waukesha-Racine-Washington-Jefferson-Kenosha-

…A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WALWORTH…NORTHEASTERN

ROCK…WESTERN RACINE…WAUKESHA…SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON…EASTERN

JEFFERSON…SOUTHEASTERN DODGE AND NORTHWESTERN KENOSHA COUNTIES…

At 553 PM CDT, radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms

located along a line extending from near Merton to near Elkhorn.

Movement was south at 15 mph.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph and nickel size hail are possible with these

storms. Frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with

these storms along with torrential rainfall.

Locations impacted include…

Waukesha, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Watertown,

Whitewater, Pewaukee, Fort Atkinson, Sussex, Elkhorn, Hartland,

Delavan, Jefferson, Lake Geneva, Mukwonago, Delafield, East Troy,

Williams Bay, Wales and Okauchee Lake.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.