Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 4:23PM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

At 421 PM CDT, outflow winds from thunderstorms near DeKalb extended

along a line from near Lily Lake to near Hinckley to near Paw Paw.

Movement was south to southeast at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this outflow.

Locations impacted include…

Aurora, Elgin, Bartlett, St. Charles, Oswego, West Chicago, Batavia,

Geneva, Yorkville, Campton Hills, Plano, Sandwich, Sheridan,

Shabbona, South Elgin, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Pingree

Grove and Boulder Hill.

Including the following interstate…

I-88 between mile markers 100 and 120.

This includes…Sandwich Fairgrounds, Aurora University, Elgin

Community College, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, Kane

County Cougars Ballpark, and Waubonsee Community College.