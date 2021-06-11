Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:50PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

WIZ062-063-067-068-112045-

Green-Lafayette-Iowa-Dane-

…AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN

LAFAYETTE…WESTERN GREEN…SOUTHEASTERN IOWA AND SOUTHWESTERN DANE

COUNTIES…

At 250 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near

Blanchardville, or 14 miles south of Mount Horeb, moving east at 15

mph.

Winds of 30 to 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Monroe, Belleville, New Glarus, Monticello, Argyle, Blanchardville,

Dayton, Fayette, Hollandale, Yellowstone Lake St Park and Jordan

Center.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.