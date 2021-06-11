Special Weather Statement issued June 11 at 2:38PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 238 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lena, or 8

miles northwest of Freeport, moving southeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Freeport, Lena, Pearl City, Shannon, Cedarville, Dakota, Winslow,

Ridott, Buena Vista, Waddams Grove, Eleroy, Red Oak, Damascus, Lake

Le-Aqua-

na State Park, Mc Connell, Scioto Mills, Winneshiek, Dakota Dornink

Airport, Albertus Airport and Bolton.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Minor flooding

of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If

you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.