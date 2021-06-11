Rockford Police search for suspect charged with murder

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who is charged with the murder of a 38-year-old woman as well as shooting a 31-year-old man.

The incident happened Thursday morning. Authorities say at around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Kwik Mart at 1203 7th St., for a report of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he is now stable.

Police also learned that a woman arrived at a hospital suffering from life-threatening gunshots wounds. She eventually died.

The Rockford Police Department's Violent Crimes Detectives eventually identified 41-year-old Darrell McLin as a suspect. Police previously reported that an argument in the parking lot of the Kwik Mart led to someone pulling out a gun and shooting the man and woman.

McLin faces multiple charges, including first degree murder. He is still at large. Anyone with information about where McLin is should call the Rockford Police Department at (815) 966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.