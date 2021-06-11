Skip to Content

Rockford Police search for suspect charged with murder

Darrell McLin is charged with murdering a 38-year-old woman as well as two counts of attempted murder.
7TH ST SHOOTING 1
Police investigate the scene at Kwik Mart at 1203 7th St., Thursday morning in Rockford. Darrell McLin is accused of shooting and killing a 38-year-old woman as well as shooting and injuring a 31-year-old man.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who is charged with the murder of a 38-year-old woman as well as shooting a 31-year-old man.

The incident happened Thursday morning. Authorities say at around 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Kwik Mart at 1203 7th St., for a report of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim. Officers found the man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he is now stable.

Police also learned that a woman arrived at a hospital suffering from life-threatening gunshots wounds. She eventually died.

The Rockford Police Department's Violent Crimes Detectives eventually identified 41-year-old Darrell McLin as a suspect. Police previously reported that an argument in the parking lot of the Kwik Mart led to someone pulling out a gun and shooting the man and woman.

McLin faces multiple charges, including first degree murder. He is still at large. Anyone with information about where McLin is should call the Rockford Police Department at (815) 966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.

Nick Landi

Nick Landi is a News Producer at 13 WREX. He has worked at WREX in that role since joining the station in 2018. He is a graduate of Illinois State University.

