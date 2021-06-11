Q&A: Leslie Grace lives full-circle moment ‘In the Heights’

NEW YORK (AP) — Like her character of Nina in “In The Heights,” Leslie Grace says she struggles “all the time” to fit in as an Afro-Latina woman and artist. Grace, a Latin Grammy-nominated singer who started her professional career at 16, finds herself this week making her acting debut in the biggest Latino movie in recent history. The just-released “In the Heights” is an adaptation of the Tony-award winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes about the dreams and struggles of the Latino community in New York City’s Washington Heights. Jimmy Smits plays Grace’s dad.