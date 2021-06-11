Pulitzers honor coronavirus pandemic, US protest coverage

Coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic and racial injustice protests in the U.S. dominated this year’s Pulitzer Prizes. The Associated Press swept the photography awards Friday, winning for breaking news coverage of the U.S. unrest and for intimate feature photography of elderly people left isolated and dying from the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Times won the public service prize for its coronavirus coverage. The newspaper provided the public with a wealth of data in accessible formats. The Star Tribune of Minneapolis won the breaking news prize for its reporting following the death of George Floyd. A special citation was awarded to Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed Floyd’s killing.