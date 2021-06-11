Probe into remains found near site of former Auschwitz camp

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors are investigating an apparent mass burial site revealed this month near the area of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz. A local resident spotted some 12 human skulls and many bones in the bank of the Sola river, when its level was very low, the Onet portal said Friday. Police and prosecutors are investigating whether the remains might have a link to the former death camp and a state history institute has been notified. During World War II, over 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, which Nazi Germany operated in occupied Poland. Most — but not all — bodies were incinerated in the camp’s crematoria.