Pope taps South Korean to head Vatican office for priests

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has tapped a South Korean bishop to lead the Vatican office responsible for the world’s 400,000 Catholic priests. Monsignor Lazarus You Heung-sik is currently the bishop of Daejeon. He replaces the retiring Cardinal Beniamino Stella as prefect of the Congregation for Clergy .You’s appointment, announced Friday, is the second major nomination of an Asian prelate to a Holy See department. It follows Francis’ 2019 decision to bring Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to Rome to head the office responsible for the church in the so-called mission territories of Africa, Asia and elsewhere. Asia is increasingly seen as the future of the Catholic Church.