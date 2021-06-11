Pharmacies, gas stations close due to shortages in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Pharmacies across Lebanon have shuttered their doors in protest of severe supply shortages, as motorists seeking fuel queued for hours outside petrol stations since the crack of dawn. The two-day strike called by pharmacists over lacking medicines, gasoline and even infant milk are the latest sign of Lebanon’s economic and financial meltdown, which appears to be spinning out of control amid complete political inaction by the country’s leaders. Entire blocks have come to a stand still around the country, causing massive traffic jams in small streets and on highways, because of queueing motorists outside of gas stations.