One more day of heat and storms, then drier weather slides in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A big change in the humidity is just around the corner. We have to get through one more day of hot, humid, and potentially stormy weather first.

Saturday storms:

Saturday resembles much of this week, with hot and humid weather coupled with a chance for scattered showers and storms.

More scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon. Rain leaves the forecast for a while after that.

A cold front brings the storms into the Stateline by Saturday afternoon. Brief, heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning are possible, like with the majority of the storms we've seen this week. If you hear thunder, head indoors quickly. As with most of this week, many spots stay dry, so don't get your hopes up for widespread rainfall. In general, the storms should wrap up by 5 pm, then the rest of the weekend stays dry.

Temperatures look a little "cooler" Saturday afternoon. Clouds and potential showers help hold temperatures down, so at least we won't be in the upper 90's. Instead, temperatures stay in the upper 80's, and Rockford may just get to 90 degrees. With the high humidity in place, the heat index remains in the middle 90's.

Once the cold front passes, we slowly see much more comfortable weather set up in the Stateline.

Drier Sunday:

While the temperature doesn't change, the weather conditions feel a lot different between the two days.

Saturday's and Sunday's temperatures barely change. Sunday warms to right around 90 degrees. The weather may feel a lot different, however, thanks to a big change in the humidity.

After one last humid day, the weather turns drier and much more comfortable starting Sunday.

Dew points drop from the upper 60's on Saturday to the low 50's by Sunday afternoon. This is basically going from the 'very humid' end of the scale to the 'spectacular' end within 24 hours. While we still feel the heat, the warmth is more comfortable without all of the humidity.

Look for a sunny sky and a light breeze to round out the weekend.

Heat relief next week:

The weather continues to slowly cool off through the middle of next week. Temperatures fall to the middle 80's by Tuesday. We may hit the low 80's by Wednesday. During this time, the dew points remain low, so humid air stays well away.

Temperatures drop a couple days next week before spiking late in the week.

The heat moves back up again into the 90's for Thursday, and stays near that value for Friday. Even with the increase in heat, the humidity stays the same, so we continue to have a 'dry heat' through next week.

We won't get any relief from the very dry weather pattern. Sunday through Thursday provide nothing but sunshine. While the sunny weather is nice to see, drought conditions keep rolling on. Some rain is possible Friday as conditions cool off again late next week.