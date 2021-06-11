Lifeguard shortage keeps some Stateline pools closed

BELVIDERE/ROCKTON (WREX) — Friday brought 99 degree temperatures, the hottest day in 2021 so far. The scorching heat brought hundreds of people out to Walt Williamson Pool in Rockton for its first day at full capacity.

The pool opened last week, but could only bring in 100 people due to COVID restrictions until the state fully reopened on Friday increasing their capacity to 400 people. Director of Recreation for Rockton Donald Self says the boost in capacity was desperately needed for the pool.

"We've been open with a maximum of 100 people so far and we've turned a lot of people away," Self said. "This weather has been a blessing, but also pretty challenging when over 100 people wanted to get in the pool."

Other pools didn't see a bigger crowd Friday. In fact, other Stateline pools like William Grady and Alpine pools didn't have a single person swim on Friday. The reason being a shortage in lifeguards.

For Belvidere Superintendent of Recreation Rick Wulbecker says the complication for them stems from a change in staffing agency.

Just before the start of the season, the original staffing agency told the park district they wouldn't be able to fulfill their staffing agreement. Beyond not getting the needed staff, the Wulbecker says the change puts the park district in limbo with no definite answers on how many life guards they have or need.

"We don't know because I'm not sure of the list of the new company," Wulbecker said. "I'm still working on the list from the old company, so we're sort of in the grey area trying to find out how many people we have."

Both Alpine and William Grady pools won't have an opening date until they hire enough lifeguards. However, both pools will still host their regularly scheduled swim lessons.

Wulbecker added the park district will look at extending the pool season this summer with the new staffing agency. Additionally, people who purchased a season pass to William Grady Pool can get a refund if they want.

Sand Park Pool in Rockford will open for the first time in three years from renovations.