Hendriks has tantrum over rain, gives up tying homer

DETROIT (AP) — Liam Hendriks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run home run to Daz Cameron before the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in 10 innings. Chicago led 4-2 when Hendriks threw the ball into foul territory and yelled toward plate umpire Chris Conroy “It’s all wet!” as he spread both arms wide. The game resumed 49 minutes later, Cabrera singled and Cameron hit his first big league homer. Yoan Moncada hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th.