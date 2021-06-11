Freeport animal shelter prepares to hold fundraiser on Saturday

FREEPORT (WREX) — You can help raise money for an animal shelter by walking your dog.

Friends Forever Humane Society is holding a memorial walkathon Saturday at its location 966 Rudy Road in Freeport. Those who take part in the walk are asked to donate at least 10 dollars. Proceeds go toward the shelter. There will also be a pet supply sale happening.

"I think we're hoping that it will kick off a really good summer of events," said Wallin. "We have some more events later in the summer. And we'll kind of get back our community together, which we haven't done in a while, and get all of our dog and cat lovers walking around together."

The walkathon goes from 9 - 11 a.m.