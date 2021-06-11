Finland elections test for young PM, Social Democrat leader

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland holds local elections Sunday in a first litmus test for the popular young Social Democratic prime minister, Sanna Marin, who took office 18 months ago shortly before the outbreak of COVID-19. Her party is behind in polls across the Nordic country. The 35-year-old, who became Europe’s youngest government leader in December 2019, enjoys high personal popularity and has won international praise for her handling of the coronavirus crisis in the nation of 5.5 million. However, the result of Sunday’s municipal elections — the first for Marin as government leader and the Social Democratic Party leader — may end up a disappointment to her.