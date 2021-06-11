Chinese official dies during probe into marathon deaths

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese county official appears to have jumped to his death during a probe into the deaths of 21 runners last month when freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the mountain on which they were competing in an ultramarathon. State television CCTV says police were notified that the Communist Party secretary of Jingtai county in western China had jumped from his apartment and died. On Friday, the provincial government handed down punishments to 27 officials over the deaths of the runners. A report issued by the province found a lack of adequate planning for the event and a failure to respond effectively once weather conditions deteriorated drastically during the May 22 race.