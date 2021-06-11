California selects another 15 winners in vaccine lottery

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has selected another 15 people to win $50,000 each just for getting the coronavirus vaccine. Friday’s lottery-style drawing winners were selected from nearly 22 million Californians who have received at least one vaccine dose. State officials identified the winners by which counties they live in. Winners will be notifed in coming days. Fifteen other people won last week. State officials successfully contacted 13 of them. The other two were replaced by alternate winners who live in Sacramento and Monterey counties. The California vaccine jackpot gets bigger next week, when 10 vaccinated residents will win $1.5 million each.