Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping car during stop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman is suing the state police after she says a trooper crashed into her car, causing it to flip, after she didn’t immediately pull over for a traffic stop. An attorney for Janice Nicole Harper filed the lawsuit last month in Pulaski County against trooper Rodney Dunn and the Arkansas State Police. The suit alleges Harper, who was pregnant, activated her blinker and emergency lights and was looking for a safe place to pull over after Dunn initiated a traffic stop in July 2020. Dashboard video from Dunn’s cruiser shows the trooper performed a “pursuit intervention technique,” or PIT maneuver, about two minutes after initiating the stop.