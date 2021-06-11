AP wins 2 Pulitzers for photos of pandemic pain, US unrest

The Associated Press has swept the Pulitzer Prizes for photography. The news organization was awarded prizes Friday in breaking news for its coverage of racial injustice protests in the U.S. and in feature photography for documenting the plight of elderly people left isolated and dying from the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. AP’s chief photographer in Spain, Emilio Morenatti, won the feature photography prize. Work by 10 AP photographers won the breaking news prize. The AP has won 56 Pulitzer Prizes, including 34 for photography. The news cooperative is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year.