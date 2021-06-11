Another day with 95°+ temperatures give way to drier conditions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Today we'll see temperatures back in the upper 90's. This evening does feature another chance for isolated thunderstorms and showers. Rain chances carry over into Saturday morning with more 90 degree weather and sunshine for the weekend.

Hot Friday:

The high temperature made it to 97 degrees yesterday and we will see much of the same for the end of the week.

Another hot day is upon us with a forecast high of 97°

Friday's high temperature is set to reach 97 degrees once again. This is record breaking territory with the record high for today being 98 degrees. With cloud cover to slightly increase into the afternoon, we may stay just below that record.

Conditions this weekend will stay hot but we will see a relief from the humidity by Sunday.

Temperatures don't change much as we head into the weekend. We won't be seeing upper 90's, however temperatures are expected to hit 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine to accompany the hot weather!

More isolated rain:

While wrapping up the week, a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns to the area for Friday evening.

The early afternoon does feature a slight chance for a pop up shower or two but the better chance to see rain fall will come by the late evening and into the overnight hours.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be during the late evening/overnight hours.

As we start our weekend, there remains a chance for isolated activity for Saturday morning. Temperatures will be slightly cooler into the lower 90's with the humid conditions sticking around.

If you have been hoping to get some relief from the muggy conditions, you will get just that by the time we get to Sunday as were expecting a drop in humidity.

After the rain chances Saturday morning, we will stay dry for quite some time as next week features little to no chances for rain. With the sunshine and warm temperatures also expected next week, drought-like conditions won't be getting relief.