Afghan Hazaras being killed at school, play, even at birth

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — After the collapse of the Taliban 20 years ago, Afghanistan’s ethnic Hazaras began to flourish and soon advanced in various fields, including education and sports, and moved up the ladder of success. They now fear those gains will be lost to chaos and war after the final withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan this summer. Inside the Nabi Rasool Akram Mosque where funeral prayers were being said for the latest victims of relentless attacks against Hazaras, Qatradullah Broman said Hazaras are frightened for their future. Those who can are fleeing “and those who can’t are staying here to die.”