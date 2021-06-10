White Sox 2B Madrigal sidelined by torn right hamstring

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox second baseman Nick Madrigal could miss the rest of the season after tearing his right hamstring, putting another key player on the team’s injured list. Madrigal was helped off the field after he tried to beat out a grounder in the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s 6-2 loss to Toronto. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft had been rounding into form of late, batting .365 with two homers and 10 RBIs in his last 20 games. Manager Tony La Russa says the loss of Madrigal is a “big blow.”