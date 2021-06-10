White Pines Lodge to reopen on Monday

MT. MORRIS (WREX) — A destination spot in Mt. Morris is ready to reopen their doors!

White Pines Lodge will be having a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 14. Doors will open to the public starting at 8 a.m.

Starting Monday, the cabins, restaurant and gift shop will all be open to the public! The dinner theater will be reopening in July.

The restaurant will temporarily be closed from 2pm-5pm Monday-Saturday.

They will also be limiting groups to 8 people while training new staff members. (There is no limit to group size for buffets.)

Last week, we reported that the lodge will now be run by Nolan Capitol, Inc., a family business.

Nolan Capital Inc. has ownership interests in numerous national, state, and local concession operations, retail endeavors, restaurant operations, manufacturing and real estate investments.

Nolan Capital has relationships with both Amy Trimble, the current concessionaire of Starved Rock Lodge at Starved Rock State Park and Beth (Henderson) George who operated White Pines Resort for more than 30 years.

Trimble and George will be working as consultants to help prepare White Pines Lodge for opening. Additionally, many of the familiar White Pines employees will join the team, including Troy Derrer who will serve as the General Manager.

The resort announced on Facebook in May of 2020 they were forced into bankruptcy from being closed due to the state's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.