Unbeatable backstrokers: Murphy looks to extend US dominance

ATLANTA (AP) — The last time the American men lost a backstroke race at the Olympics, 25-year-old Ryan Murphy wasn’t even born. It’s likely up to him to keep the streak alive. Murphy already did his part in Rio de Janeiro, sweeping both backstroke races to extend a run of perfection that began after the 1992 Barcelona Games. Since then, it’s been nothing but gold for the red, white and blue. The Americans’ winning streak encompasses 12 events, eight swimmers and six Olympics. Murphy remains the top U.S. hope heading into the Olympic trials, which begin Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.