UN: Don’t forget to save species while fixing global warming

A new United Nations report says the world needs to tackle the climate change and extinction crises together, not separately. Thursday’s report from two U.N. scientific teams says there are ways to simultaneously fix global warming and biodiversity loss, but some means of fighting global warming actually speed up loss of species and can be catastrophic. Scientists say climate change and biodiversity issues have too long been siloed by governments, while they really are intertwined. Researchers say both problems are more than academic, posing a threat to human well-being and society.