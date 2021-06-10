Trump-appointed ambassador to Brazil resigns after 14 months

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, has resigned after just over a year in the position and is leaving the diplomatic service. Chapman said Thursday that he wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden to inform him of his decision. His appointment in Octtober 2019 came as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was projected ideological alignment with the U.S. and then-President Donald Trump. Chapman’s friendly relations with Bolsonaro raised concerns he was getting too close. Chapman highlighted in his statement that he had served under three Democratic and three Republican presidents.