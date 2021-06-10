Stellantis extends shutdown of Belvidere Assembly Plant

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- After months of opening and closing, the Belvidere Assembly Plant will temporarily shut down again due to the global microchip shortage.

A spokesperson for Stellantis says the plant will shut down until June 28, the week of June 28 was already a planned week for the plant to be temporarily closed. Stellantis previously said it would close the plant for two weeks starting June 7, this is an extension of that planned closure.

"Stellantis continues to work closely with our suppliers to mitigate the manufacturing impacts caused by the various supply chain issues facing our industry. Due to the unprecedented global microchip shortage, production at the Belvidere Assembly Plant will be down through the remainder of June with the week of June 28 as a previously scheduled down week." Jodi Tinson, Stellantis Communications

The plant reopened on Tuesday, June 1 after being been shut down since Mar. 29 due to the shortage. The plant was initially going to reopen in mid-April, but that was then pushed the end of April. The end of April then became the later portion of May, which eventually led to the June 1 date.

The plant has already moved from three shifts to two, a move which could lead to 1,641 employees losing their jobs come July.

The global microchip shortage caused the first temporary closure of the plant back in February.

In January, CNN reported carmakers across the world are facing a shortage of semiconductors, which are used in a growing number of applications, including driver assistance systems and navigation control. The average car has between 50 to 150 chips.

At the beginning of March, the plant announced 150 employees were being laid off to "realign production to meet global demand for the Jeep Cherokee."