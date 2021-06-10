Republicans to extend land stewardship program 4 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the state Legislature plan to extend Wisconsin’s contentious land stewardship program for four years, rather than another decade as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wanted. The GOP-controlled budget committee also planned to vote Thursday on providing half the funding for the stewardship program than Evers wanted. Evers proposed $70 million a year in borrowing authority and Republicans planned to propose $32 million annually. That is currently the amount allowed. The panel is working on its own version of the state budget and is slated to complete its work next week, sending the two-year spending plan to the full Legislature for its consideration.