Multimedia Journalist (Reporter)

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- WREX, the NBC Affiliate in Rockford, IL, is looking for a dynamic multi-media journalist who can do it all.

The Rockford news market provides an opportunity unlike many other markets even double its size. We break stories, we dig deeper, we enterprise and we go live on a daily basis. If you are looking for a job that will help advance your career and continue to make WREX the market leader then this is the job for you.

WREX is committed to produce award-winning content on multiple platforms, including mobile, web and social media. In 2018, 13 News won the National Murrow for Overall Excellence. The ideal candidate will have a full understanding of how to effectively use these kinds of digital media.

We also need a leader in both the newsroom and the community. The perfect candidate is someone who is dedicated to working with others in a team-oriented environment. If this sounds like you, we want to hear from you!

Interested candidates should email resumes and video reel illustrating your work to:

Breane Lyga, News Director

blyga@wrex.com

EOE/M-F

WREX IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

“13 WREX pushed me to be the best journalist I could be and it’s the reason I found success as an investigative journalist. There are markets twice the size of Rockford that will not give you the experience, education and mentorship WREX does. I can’t recommend this station enough, whether you’re just starting out your career or you’re a news veteran. If you want to grow and thrive as a journalist, WREX is where you want to be.”

Kristin Crowley, Investigative Reporter,

From 13 WREX to 11Alive – Atlanta