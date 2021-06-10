Milk tanker slams into cars in Phoenix, killing 4 people

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Phoenix say a milk tanker truck going too fast for traffic conditions collided with seven other vehicles on a freeway, killing four people. At least nine people were injured. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the truck failed to slow for traffic congestion and that driver impairment was ruled out. The department says trailer of truck separated during the crash, went over the freeway’s median wall and ended up on the lanes of the freeway that go the other way. The identities of the driver and the crash victims were not immediately made public.