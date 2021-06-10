Medicare copays for new Alzheimer’s drug could reach $11,500

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the $56,000 Alzheimer’s drug approved this week would raise Medicare premiums broadly. On top of that, some older patients who are prescribed the medication could face copayments of about $11,500 annually. The drug is called Aduhelm. It’s the first Alzheimer’s medication in nearly 20 years, but it doesn’t cure the life-sapping neurological condition. The new analysis by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation comes as congressional Democrats want to empower Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon calls the list price for Aduhelm “unconscionable.” But drugmaker Biogen says it priced the treatment responsibly.