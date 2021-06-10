Leak of billionaires’ tax data draws GOP outcry over privacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are alarmed by the leak of confidential IRS data to ProPublica that has enabled the investigative news organization to reveal that famous billionaires including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg paid little in U.S. income tax at times. GOP lawmakers are demanding an investigation into how the private tax data was leaked and they’re pressing the Treasury Department and the IRS to pursue anyone who violated the law. A senior IRS official says a federal criminal investigation into the leak has been requested. A deputy IRS commissioner says the Treasury Department has referred the matter for investigation to the FBI and the U.S. attorney’s office in the District of Columbia.