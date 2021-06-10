Skip to Content

Latvian opposition lawmaker suspected of spying for Russia

New
5:20 am National news from the Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia’s parliament has stripped the immunity of a left-leaning, opposition lawmaker who was detained on suspicion of spying for Russia. Janis Adamsons has declined any wrongdoing. At Thursday’s emergency session of the 100-seat Saeima assembly, his immunity was lifted after a 69-5 vote with four politicians abstaining. Adamsons is a member of the Harmony party, which has been shunned by other Latvian parties over suspicions of being too cozy with Moscow despite its pro-European Union stance. The move came after the prosecutor general’s office requested permission to search, detain and take Adamsons into custody. No formal charges have been made public.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content