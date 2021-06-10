Keuchel, Grandal lead White Sox past Blue Jays 5-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched six effective innings and Yasmani Grandal homered, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by Keuchel, Chicago closed out a 5-2 homestand and improved its AL Central lead to a season-high 4 1/2 games over idle Cleveland. Adam Engel also went deep, and reigning AL MVP José Abreu hit two RBI doubles. Marcus Semien and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in a run for Toronto, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six innings of three-run ball in his second straight loss.