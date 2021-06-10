Judge orders probe of Chicago-area prosecutor’s office

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ordered a special prosecutor to investigate the Cook County state’s attorney’s office for any possible wrongdoing. It comes months after a man was cleared in the deaths of two Chicago police officers following nearly 40 years in prison. Jackie Wilson was in the midst of a third trial in October when a prosecutor testified that he had a personal relationship with a jail informant who helped convict Wilson at a second trial in 1989. Judge Alfredo Maldonado says there’s sufficient evidence that the prosecutor may have committed perjury and that others in the state’s attorney’s office may have tried to cover for him.