Illinois moves to Phase 5 and fully reopens on Friday, here’s what changes

CHICAGO (WREX) — After what's felt like forever to a lot of residents, Illinois will be considered "fully reopened" come Friday, June 11.

That's when the state will reach Phase 5 of the state's 5-phase "Restore Illinois" plan the governor first announced last year.

Last week, Governor JB Pritzker released more guidelines of what Phase 5 will look like.

While the state will be considered to be fully reopened, there will still be some restrictions in place.

The governor says moving into Phase 5 "will mean businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues, among others, will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Here's a look at what's next, according to the state:

Upon entering Phase 5, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Under Phase 5, all sectors of the economy can resume at regular capacity. Phase 5 also marks the return of traditional conventions, festivals, and large events without capacity restrictions. Large gatherings of all sizes can resume across all industry settings, and Phase 5 removes requirements that businesses institute mandatory social distancing in seated venues as well as daily health screenings of employees and visitors.

Here's what restrictions will still be in place:

Illinois will continue to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated persons, as well as all individuals on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation; in transportation hubs, such as airports and train and bus stations; in congregate facilities such as correctional facilities, veterans’ homes, and long-term care facilities, group homes, and residential facilities; and in healthcare settings.

Businesses and venues should continue to allow for social distancing to the extent possible, especially indoors. Businesses and venues may also continue to put in place additional public health mitigations as they deem appropriate, including requiring face coverings.

State officials have cautioned Illinoisans that it is possible for the state to move back to previous phases in the following instances:

If hospital admissions for COVID-19 illnesses increase to more than 150 hospitalizations per day over a 10-day monitoring period.

If the number of COVID patients in hospitals climbs above 750 and stays there for more than 10 days.

If the state’s mortality rate increases and goes above a 0.1 daily average.

If ICU bed availability statewide drops below 20% over a 10-day monitoring period.

As of Wednesday, June 9, the state's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was at 1.3%. Since the pandemic began last March, the state has reported a total of 1,386,262 cases and 22,997 deaths related to the virus.



As of June 9, 11,759,105 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.