Heat continues through late week as rain continues to be hit-or-miss

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 8th warmest start to June is underway as generally dry conditions continue. Some cooling relief is in sight, but hot weather sticks around through the weekend.

Temperatures have been quite warm so far in June.

Staying hot, hot, hot:

There are a couple more days of hot weather before the weekend relief arrives. Thursday looks very similar to every other day this week. Look for patchy fog in the morning, followed by a little sunshine by the end of the morning. The afternoon features partly cloudy, hot, and humid weather with a chance for isolated storms. Temperatures hit the low 90's for another day in a row. Most spots stay dry, but keep an eye out for a quick downpour with the isolated storms. Any rain dries up by 7 p.m.

Showers aren't likely Thursday, but where they do manage to develop, heavy rain is the primary concern.

Friday is first completely dry day around the Stateline. The trigger for afternoon storms moves on by that point, leaving behind sunny, humid, and even hotter weather to round out the week.

Friday's temperatures rise to the middle 90's. Rockford so far has reached 94° a couple times this year, so that's the hottest mark to beat. We have a good chance to be a couple degrees warmer than that. With the humidity, conditions may feel like the upper 90's.

After a couple more sweltering days, the humidity and eventually the heat disappear after this weekend.

Cooling relief in sight?:

That's right. You did in fact read that headline correctly. A cold front sweeps in on Saturday, first providing a chance for storms. Much like we saw this week, the storms are scattered, so not all areas end up seeing rain. Conditions won't change much with the front coming through. Look for another day in the low 90's with higher humidity.

By Sunday, however, you'll feel a difference in the air. Temperatures don't change (yet), but the humidity is a ton lower. We see dew points fall from the middle to upper 60's (which we have in place now) to the low 50's to upper 40's. That's well within the 'spectacular' feeling range by Sunday afternoon. As a result, Sunday won't feel quite as hot despite temperatures in the low 90's.

A slight "cooldown" is ahead by the middle of the next work week.

Cooler weather catches up with us by the middle of next week. By then, temperatures are back down into the low 80's. The humidity remains low, leading to comfortably warm summer weather.

Starting Sunday, a long stretch of sunny and dry weather sets up. We'll see a clear sky well through next week. While the weather makes it easy to get outdoors, we continue to see a lack of rainfall for a while longer.