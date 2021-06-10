Panel: Lawmaker should be removed over Oregon Capitol breach

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Almost a half-year after a Republican legislator let violent, far-right protesters into the Oregon State Capitol, a committee of six lawmakers has recommended he be the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. Rep. Paul Holvey, the committee chairman, said at the start of the video-conference hearing the protesters Rep. Mike Nearman let in had planned to occupy the Capitol. Some of them were armed. Nearman was unapologetic as he read a prepared statement to the committee, saying the Legislative Assembly had no right to exclude the public from the building. The panel’s unanimous recommendation Thursday that Nearman be removed from the Legislature for disorderly behavior now goes to the full state House for consideration.