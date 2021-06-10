Bankruptcy court OKs Hertz’s reorganization plan

A bankruptcy court has confirmed Hertz’s reorganization plan, which helps clear the way for the car rental company to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by the end of the month. Hertz Global Holdings Inc., which filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, said Thursday that its plan will get rid of more than $5 billion in debt and provide more than $2.2 billion of global liquidity to the reorganized company. Creditors will be paid in full and existing shareholders will receive more than $1 billion of value.