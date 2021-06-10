$15M awarded over eggs, embryos ruined at fertility clinic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal jury has awarded nearly $15 million to five people who lost eggs or embryos when a cryogenic storage tank failed at a San Francisco fertility clinic. Jurors on Thursday found the tank maker, Chart Industries, 90% responsible for the 2018 mishap that ruined thousands of eggs and embryos at Pacific Fertility Center. The center was found 10% responsible. At trial, the five plaintiffs described their pain at their loss, which jurors blamed on malfunctioning equipment.