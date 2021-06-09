Winnebago Co. Animals Services reminds people of resources if they consider giving up pet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Do you have a pet that you are thinking of giving up? Resources are available for you.

Winnebago County Animal Services Administrator Brett Frazier says he has heard of a trend in some areas where pets that were adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic are now being returned, or even abandoned. While he says he has not seen many cases of pets being returned to WCAS, he wants to remind people that options are out there if they want to return their pet. One example is that they can call WCAS and see if it is able to take your pet and find it a new home.

"One thing that we do encourage folks to do is first ask in your network," said Frazier. "Ask family, ask friends, post on social media, try and see if you can find a home for your pet if you can no longer care for it because then that allows us to help the people that don't have those resources who are at the end of the road."

Frazier says you can also look for other resources in the community that can help you keep your pet. They include food pantries or organizations that connect you to training resources.