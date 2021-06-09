Wildfires smolder across dry, drought-stricken Southwest

A wildfire in Arizona that has neighboring New Mexico breathing in smoke is one of several blazes scorching the drought-stricken Southwest. Fire officials say it could be the start of a devastating summer. Residents in New Mexico’s largest city woke up Wednesday to find Albuquerque once again shrouded in smoke. The state already is dealing with its own fires. Multiple wildfires also were burning in Utah. Meanwhile, firefighters in a former mining town east of Phoenix made progress in corralling a blaze there. Agencies in the region already have enacted widespread restrictions on campfires and fireworks.