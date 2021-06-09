What to expect in Rockford’s Fourth of July parade, fireworks show

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford 4th of July Civic Committee released more information on the 2021 Fourth of July parade and fireworks show.

Fourth of July Parade

At 4:40 p.m. several hundred motorcycles head down the parade route followed by Screw City Jeeps.

At 5 p.m., on July 4, the main patriotic parade begins. The parade heads north on 7th St. to State St., west on State St., across the bridge, and finally ends at Church St.

More than 50 groups will march in the parade including drill teams, floats, municipalities, musical units and more.

Roads in and around downtown start to close at 3:30 p.m.

To participate in the parade or to make a donation, click here.

Fireworks Show

A 30 minute fireworks show begins around 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Around 5,800 shells will light the sky, including new styles of fireworks never-before-seen in the midwest.

Most shells are the size of two football fields when exploding.

The full three minute finale features a shell exploding every 1.5 seconds.

Melrose Pyrotechnics will oversee the fireworks show. They've run shows for the NFL, NBA, NHL and MBL in the past. Melrose is one of the most premier and professional pyrotechnics company in the country, according to organizers.

Here's the best places to view the fireworks show, according to organizers: