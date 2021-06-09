Vandals deface billboard that honored slain Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — A billboard honoring a Chicago police officer who was killed on duty in 2018 was defaced with the word “propaganda.” The billboard was sponsored by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation. It showed a photo of Officer Samuel Jimenez and a positive message about duty and sacrifice. The 28-year-old Jimenez was killed while responding to an active shooter at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center. He was married and had three children. Foundation executive director Philip Cline says the billboards are an attempt to humanize police officers. There are more than 60 along busy roads and highways. Others also have been defaced.