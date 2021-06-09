The new guy? Biden debuts at democracy’s most exclusive club

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a very exclusive club, perhaps the most selective in the world. Its current board members are Angela, Boris, Emmanuel, Justin, Mario, Yoshihide and relative newcomer Joe. And they will be meeting this week after four years of U.S. disruption and a two-year coronavirus interruption. Already on a first-name basis with relationships that range from years to just months, the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies will gather in person amid hopes that the departure of their most unruly member and a new era of personal friendships enhanced by face-to-face discussions can restore a global anti-authoritarian consensus on climate, the coronavirus, China and Russia.