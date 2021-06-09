Special Weather Statement issued June 9 at 9:50PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

At 946 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Woodbine, or 16

miles southeast of Galena, moving southwest at 5 mph.

Very heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with

this storm. Doppler radar estimates showed rainfall amounts of 1 to

2 inches has already occurred with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Stockton, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine, Massbach, North Hanover,

Elizabeth Fairgrounds, Elmoville, Camp Far Horizons and Rodden.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm. Minor flooding

of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If

you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it.