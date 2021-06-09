Softball coaches: NCAA can do better with gender equality

Softball coaches: NCAA can do better with gender equalityNew
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — College softball coaches are questioning the format and scheduling of the Women’s College World Series. Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso notes the women’s event is crammed into about a week while the men can play their series over nearly two weeks. The issue of equality at NCAA championship events has been a topic all spring. It was raised during the March Madness tournaments and again during the women’s volleyball tournament in April.