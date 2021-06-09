Rockford neighborhood celebrates new mural

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The CRE8IV mural festival is taking place in the Stateline. On Wednesday, a neighborhood in Rockford got to celebrate its new mural.

The mural is located at the corner of South Main and Morgan streets. It features Mila Rose Rivera. She is a second generation Mexican American. According to her father, Victor Rivera, their family has been in the neighborhood for 50 years.

"The mural represents letting go of the past and welcoming and embracing the future," said Victor Rivera.

The CRE8IVmural festival continues until Friday.