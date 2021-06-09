Police say nearly 250 arrested in Minnesota pipeline protest

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Nearly 250 people were arrested when protesters attempting to stop the final leg of the reconstruction of an oil pipeline across northwestern Minnesota took over a pump station. Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said Wednesday that 43 workers at the Enbridge Energy Line 3 site were trapped inside the site Monday morning when demonstrators locked them in behind the front gate. Protesters also put up barricades and dug trenches across roads. Aukes said that was done “presumably in preparation” for a standoff with law enforcement. Another protest is scheduled for Thursday in Minneapolis outside the office of Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar. TakeAction Minnesota says Klobuchar should pressure President Joe Biden to halt construction.