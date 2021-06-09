Mongolians voting for president amid biggest virus outbreak

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolians are voting for a new president amid COVID-19 restrictions and efforts to revive the economy of the vast landlocked nation of just 3 million people. The winner will become Mongolia’s sixth president since the transition from communism to democracy in 1992. The candidacy of former Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh of the Mongolian People’s Party has raised concerns about stronger military involvement in public affairs due to his background. His biggest rival, Sodnomzunduin Erdene of the Democratic Party, has warned against an MPP victory. Mongolia has seen its worst COVID-19 outbreak recently and its economy is in crisis due to the pandemic.